Justin Fields is garnering major attention with a year to go before the 2021 NFL Draft. Some even consider him a better prospect than Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. But Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller isn’t too high on the Ohio State quarterback.

Most of the early 2021 mock drafts have Fields being selected within the first top five picks. He’s certainly worthy of the praise and hype, especially in a seemingly light quarterback draft.

The debate between Fields and Lawrence will heat up throughout the 2020 season. But as things currently stand, Miller doesn’t just prefer Lawrence over Fields. The draft analyst has North Dakota State’s Trey Lance selected before Fields.

In fact, in Miller’s 2021 rankings, Fields slides all the way to pick No. 24. The Bleacher Report NFL analyst explains his reasoning below:

“Fields impresses with his touch and his toughness as a runner, but his decision-making and field vision don’t stand out,” Miller wrote on Bleacher Report. “His average arm strength also could be an issue if it doesn’t increase in power. . . . My early evaluation on Fields was not overly positive. There’s 12 months for his stock to improve, but he shouldn’t be seen as a first-round lock at this point of the predraft process.”

The good thing for Fields is that he has plenty of time to prove Miller wrong.

The Buckeyes enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites to win the National Championship.

Fields can most certainly cement himself as a 2021 first-round lock if he has a Heisman-like year in 2020.