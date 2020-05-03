The Spun

NFL Draft Analyst Teases Harsh Grade On Justin Fields

Roughly one year out from the 2021 NFL Draft and most prominent analysts regard Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as one of the top overall prospects in the class.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect, but Fields isn’t far behind for many. There have even been some who have suggested that Fields could overtake Lawrence as the presumptive No. 1 pick at some point.

However, it looks like at least one draftnik–Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller–is going against the grain. Miller is not as high on Fields as his contemporaries, and he has not been shy about expressing his opinion. First, Miller said he currently has North Dakota State’s Trey Lance ahead of Fields in his early rankings.

Then, Miller tweeted this morning that many Fields fans likely won’t be happy when his first 2021 big board drops this week.

“First big board drops Tuesday. If the Justin Fields fans want to get their hate out early, my mentions are open,” Miller wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Miller provided the Cliffs Notes version of some of his concerns with Fields.

Well, when Miller’s initial rankings do drop on Tuesday, they will surely draw a reaction. However, it’s important to note that judging draft prospects, particularly quarterbacks prospects, one year before the draft can be a futile task.

So much can change in the next year; just look at Joe Burrow. No one would have expected him to be the No. 1 pick in 2020 in May 2019.

