NFL Fans Are Speculating About Justin Fields’ Landing Spot

Despite leading Ohio State to a Big Ten title and a Sugar Bowl win over Clemson, Justin Fields isn’t going to hear his name called with one of the first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. His potential landing spot this Thursday is basically a mystery and speculation is running rampant among fans right now.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson are slated to go first and second overall respectively. The San Francisco 49ers hold the No. 3 overall pick, but there hasn’t been quite as much buzz linking Fields there.

The latest reports indicate that either Alabama’s Mac Jones or NDSU’s Trey Lance might be the third pick. But that still leaves a lot of potential landing spots for Fields.

This morning, rumors have been circulating that Fields could fall out of the top 10 altogether – perhaps into the laps of the New England Patriots. While some fans feel that it’s unlikely Fields even falls past the Atlanta Falcons at fourth, others are terrified of the idea that Fields might go to Bill Belichick’s team:

I don’t think Justin Fields falls past ATL. Regardless of whether Trey Lance is there or not — ✨Gabriele Watts✨ (@FabGab93) April 26, 2021

If the Pats really somehow manage to get Justin Fields, we won — 13EAR5of💯 (@13EAR5) April 26, 2021

Please don’t let the Patriots get Justin Fields. — Bryan (@bryan_k215) April 26, 2021

Others hope that Fields goes to another QB-needy team like the Carolina Panthers or Chicago Bears.

I’d love Justin Fields in a Panthers uniform but …. if that happens we still don’t have someone to protect his blindside — G ➿ (@BrickCannon) April 26, 2021

Justin Fields to Chicago — george (@thegeorgetwo) April 26, 2021

As a two-year starter at Ohio State, Justin Fields went 20-2 with 63 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019, finishing third to Joe Burrow that year. This past year he finished seventh in the Heisman voting.

Fields has tremendous NFL talent and will definitely be a first round pick. But with the way people are talking about him lately, we could be looking at a Aaron Rodgers-esque fall on Draft Day.

Where do you think Justin Fields will be drafted?