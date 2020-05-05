Former GM Compares Justin Fields To Current NFL Quarterback

It only took one game for Justin Fields to solidify himself as a superstar for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Since the 2019 season opener, we’ve seen nothing but greatness from the dual-threat quarterback.

Fields finished his first season at Ohio State with 3,273 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, proving he can beat defenses in a multitude of ways.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dubbed as the best quarterback prospect available for the 2021 NFL Draft, but he won’t be alone. At this pace, it’s possible that Fields dethrones him for the No. 1 spot at the position. The former five-star recruit does have similar traits to top prospects from the past.

On Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his pro comparison for Fields. When Tannenbaum saw the Ohio State quarterback at practice last year, he thought he was watching a former Heisman Trophy winner.

Here’s what Tannenbaum had to say about Fields, via 247Sports:

“I was at an Ohio State practice last year, Justin Fields walked by me, I thought I was looking at Cam Newton. When you look at Justin Fields, he is remarkable. He had 41 touchdowns, he’s a great athlete. We may be talking about Justin Fields as the No. 1 pick. In his game from a pro game standpoint is more where pro football is headed. I think we are looking at two transformational talents, but Lawrence is more of the Elway, Testaverde type and he’s still No. 1 for me.”

This has to be one of the better comparisons for Fields.

Regardless of what you may think of Newton, the former MVP is a playmaker at the highest level. When healthy, the Auburn product can dominate defenses every single snap.

Last year, Fields destroyed defenses on a weekly basis. It didn’t matter if he was running or throwing, the scoreboard was always leaning in the Buckeyes’ favor.

Ohio State fans, do you think Justin Fields is the next Cam Newton?