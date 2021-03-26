NFL Team Reportedly Has 4th-Round Grade On QB Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields might be the most polarizing NFL prospect of the last two or three years. The range of draft grades that he’s reportedly received from NFL teams should be proof of that.

According to NFL analyst Gil Brandt, NFL teams have Fields all over the map in terms of grading. While some teams have him in the top-five, he claims that one team has him all the way down in the fourth round.

As a result, Brandt speculates that the San Francisco 49ers might be moving up to draft Trey Lance instead of Fields. Though he didn’t identify who the team that grades Fields the lowest is.

“Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards,” Brandt tweeted. “Highest I’ve heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren’t moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance.”

Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I've heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren't moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 26, 2021

It’s no secret that teams have been down on Justin Fields ever since his rough outing against Indiana in 2020. But falling all the way from a first round prospect to a fourth rounder seems a little ridiculous.

Granted, there are legitimate criticisms of Fields’ game that he will have to address in the weeks before the NFL draft. And as with every prospect from a top school, teams need to determine whether his superb numbers were inflated because of the talent around him.

That said, it probably won’t matter in the end. There’s virtually no chance that Justin Fields isn’t taken in the first round, and very little chance that he isn’t one of the top three or four quarterbacks taken.

Where will Justin Fields be taken in the 2021 NFL Draft?