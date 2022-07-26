NFL World Reacts To Former Ohio State Star Arrest News

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Damon Arnette #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Andy Slater reported that former first-round pick Damon Arnette was arrested in Miami Beach.

Per the report, Arnette was pulled over twice within hours for driving with a suspended license. When cops searched his vehicle, they allegedly found cocaine and a straw in his pocket.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Arnette has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Arnette in 2021 after he threatened to kill someone on social media. He then made his way over to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they cut him this past January because he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Arnette was a star at Ohio State, earning All-Big Ten honors in 2019. Since then, he has been unable to stay on the field.

At this point, football fans are seriously concerned for Arnette's well-being. They're hoping he'll receive some help in the near future.

Arnette is just 25 years old. There's time for him to get his career and life back on track.

With that said, it's incredibly sad to constantly hear stories like this about the former Buckeye.