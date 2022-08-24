NFL World Reacts To Surprising Jaxon Smith-Njigba News

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohio State had two first-round picks in its wide receiving corps last season, but neither one of them led the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The leader in both of those categories was Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who returned to Columbus this year coming off a 95-catch, 1,606-yard, nine touchdown campaign.

Smith-Njigba is a bona fide star, but apparently, there's some concern over his NFL projection according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

"While I do not agree with this sentiment, there is quite a bit of talk from NFL scouts that Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a "fringe" Round 1 prospect," Miller tweeted on Wednesday. "File that away as the season gets started."

Most of the fans seeing this information are having trouble processing it, although a couple of analysts think they can understand why Smith-Njigba is being docked by talent evaluators.

Whatever qualms scouts may have about Smith-Njigba, we're expecting him to have another massive season in 2022.

If that happens, it will be hard to see him not firmly cementing himself as a first-round pick come next April. Time will tell though.