The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Speculating About Justin Fields Pro Day News

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes to Luke Farrell #89 in the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

NFL insider Albert Breer had important news to share this Tuesday regarding Justin Fields’ second pro day. It turns out that multiple teams with top-five picks will be in attendance.

We already knew the San Francisco 49ers would be in attendance because John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan were unable to attend Fields’ first throwing session. However, it wasn’t clear until today that the Atlanta Falcons will also be in Columbus to watch the Ohio State quarterback.

Atlanta currently owns the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft. There has been some chatter about the front office trading down to accumulate more picks, but it’s also possible they stay put and select Matt Ryan’s successor.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini had an interesting scoop to share on top of the news that Breer announced today, tweeting “The Falcons have been present for every single QB pro day.”

No, this doesn’t mean that Atlanta is definitely going to select a quarterback. General manager Terry Fontenot is doing a great job of exploring all options though.

As for Fields, it appears the odds of him going in the top five of this year’s draft are about to go up.

Fields showcased his dual-threat abilities during his two-year run with the Buckeyes. He’s not considered the top quarterback in his class, but he does have what it takes to be a star at the next level.

Ohio State fans will find out where Fields’ pro career will begin on April 29.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.