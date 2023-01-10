Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: General view of fans during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl.

During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Had the targeting call been upheld, Ohio State would have had a first down and a chance to go up 42-24 if they scored a touchdown.

Instead, the Buckeyes settled for a field goal and a 38-24 lead on their way to a heartbreaking 42-41 loss.

You can see the hit by Bullard in the video below. Harrison Jr. exited the game after the play and did not return after entering concussion protocol.

"“I was told it was not targeting, that he didn’t take a shot to the head,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said after the game.

"I didn’t see it, so I don’t know, but to get a concussion and not get hit in the head, I’d have to see the replay,” Day added. “And they said it happened after he got hit. But I’d have to take a look at the video, I didn’t see a replay.”