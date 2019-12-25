Nike, Ohio State Now Selling “Alumni” LeBron James Jerseys

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes than LeBron James – literally and figuratively. But it’s also well-known that he didn’t attend any college, let alone Ohio State.

So it’s a little weird to see that an Ohio State LeBron James “alumni” jersey is suddenly being sold by Nike.

But that’s exactly we have on the market according to Ohio State reporter Andrew Lind.

Nike is now selling a basketball jersey with the Ohio State name and colors, and with LeBron’s No. 23 jersey number on both sides.

Nike is now selling an Ohio State LeBron James “alumni” jersey: pic.twitter.com/BTBS2YXieX — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) December 24, 2019

LeBron has stated on some occasions that if he likely would have attended Ohio State if he had gone to college.

He ultimately went to the NBA straight out of high school, staying in his home state of Ohio by being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers – less than 50 miles from his hometown of Akron.

One can only imagine what kind of success Ohio State would have found with a talent like LeBron.

But it’s still pretty weird to think of LeBron as a college alum for anyone, let alone a school that prides itself on its football program like Ohio State does.