J.T. Tuimoloau, the top recruit in college football, announced on Friday that he canceled his visit to Alabama. As a result, there are only four schools left that remain on his radar.

“I’m going to focus on the four schools I’ve visited,” Tuimoloau told 247Sports. “Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and USC.”

Tuimoloau is expected to look over his options with his family before making a final decision. Earlier this month, a few analysts predicted that a decision will be made by the first week of July.

Ohio State is currently the favorite to land Tuimoloau, according to 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions. That would be quite an addition for the Buckeyes, especially since the five-star defensive linemen is mostly considering Pac-12 schools.

Even though Ohio State is listed as the favorite, we can’t rule out Oregon from the sweepstakes. After all, Tuimoloau decided to cancel his trip to Alabama after visiting Oregon. That’s a strong sign that Tuimoloau feels very comfortable with Mario Cristobal and his staff.

“It’s just a feeling I’ve had for a while now and after getting back from my official visit to Oregon, we decided not to take the trip to Alabama,” Tuimoloau said.

While it appears to be a four-team race for Tuimoloau’s services, Oregon and Ohio State should have a slight edge over Washington and USC.

