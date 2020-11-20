No. 1 QB Recruit Quinn Ewers Explains Decision To Commit To Ohio State

On Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes received the biggest commitment news the team had received in some time.

While the Buckeyes are used to bringing in prized recruits, Thursday’s announcement sent a shockwave through the college football world.

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class, decommitted from Texas earlier this fall. On Thursday night, he announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Why did he choose the Buckeyes? He told 247Sports all about it:

“I loved the University of Texas and it had nothing bad towards them obviously, but I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit for me right now and I just realized that and I looked into Ohio State pretty hard and I realized that was the right spot for me to be,” Ewers explained.

Ewers opened up on his relationship with thee coaching staff, which ultimately led to his decision to walk away from Texas for Ohio State.

“They’re always doing things right on the field and off as well,” he said. “Just the way Coach Day and Coach Dennis hold themselves to a much higher standard. They’re always going to be up for the National Championship and just how they develop their quarterbacks and their players.”

Ohio State’s recent run of success at the quarterback position with Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields seems like it will continue with Ewers.