Ohio Governor Announces When Sports Training Can Resume

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released an important update this afternoon on the pending return of sports in The Buckeye State.

According to DeWine, skill training for all sports may resume next Tuesday. This includes contact sports–like football.

“Skills training for all sports may resume on May 26th – including contact sports – as long as safety protocols can be followed,” DeWine tweeted. “Tournaments, games, competitions for contact sports are still prohibited for now.”

The announcement from DeWine comes two days after a report from Bucknuts247 indicated that Ohio State football players would be allowed back on campus June 8. OSU athletic director Gene Smith confirmed yesterday that this is the plan.

Skills training for all sports may resume on May 26th – including contact sports – as long as safety protocols can be followed. Information on protocols can be found at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. Tournaments, games, competitions for contact sports are still prohibited for now. pic.twitter.com/rEBF8QToV8 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 21, 2020

Smith also discussed the hope that fans will be allowed back at Ohio Stadium for games this fall and what limited fan attendance may look like. At best, the 102,000-seat stadium could be filled at a little less than half capacity.

“Just want to clarify: The number of fans we could host in Ohio Stadium this fall under physical distance guidelines could be as low as 22k, but also may be as many as 40-50k if guidelines are relaxed,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

Just want to clarify: The number of fans we could host in Ohio Stadium this fall under physical distance guidelines could be as low as 22k, but also may be as many as 40-50k if guidelines are relaxed. pic.twitter.com/VEUPFPc4V8 — gene smith (@OSU_AD) May 20, 2020

Overall, DeWine’s announcement and OSU’s plans for allowing players back on campus are good signs for the possibility of a college football season this fall.

No matter how many fans are allowed in, games at The Horseshoe this fall will be a welcome sight.