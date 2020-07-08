Ohio Governor Launches Strong Campaign For Football Fans

Organizations across the country are going to all kinds of lengths to bring about a swift end to the coronavirus pandemic. To that end, Ohio governor Mike DeWine just launched a campaign targeting the Buckeye State’s many devoted football fans.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, DeWine announced the start of the “I Want A Season” campaign in Ohio. DeWine called it “a way for Ohio athletes to take to social media” and show everyone that they’re wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing in order to get the season back.

“Today, we are launching the #IWantASeason Campaign,” DeWine wrote. “This is a way for #Ohio athletes to take to social media to tell their friends that ‘I am wearing a mask – I am practicing social distancing – I am washing my hands – and I’m doing it because I Want a Season.’”

The state of Ohio has suffered over 60,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with nearly 3,000 people losing their lives from it. But recent spikes are causing the number to jump.

Needless to say, the state needs all hands on deck in order to stop the spread.

🏈@LtGovHusted: Today, we are launching the #IWantASeason Campaign. This is a way for #Ohio athletes to take to social media to tell their friends that “I am wearing a mask – I am practicing social distancing – I am washing my hands – and I’m doing it because I Want a Season.” pic.twitter.com/3B8kykDK7D — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 7, 2020

DeWine isn’t the only governor invoking his state’s love of football to get that done. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently took a shot at the Texas Longhorns in an effort to rally Oklahoma fans to follow the health guidelines.

“It may take some getting used to, but it’s a small price to pay to be able to keep our businesses open, our economy running, and to be able to watch OU and OSU stick it to the shorthorns on the football field in the fall,” Stitt said last month.

If our national love for football can help turn the tide of this pandemic in any way, then we’re for it.