Ohio Governor Shares What He’s Hearing About Big Ten Football

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith on Tuesday. The two discussed the idea of playing football this fall, as opposed to early next year as the Big Ten is currently planning on.

The Big Ten made the decision to delay the fall season until next year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there’s speculation the conference could reverse its course and play later this fall. Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are moving ahead with the fall season.

The ACC and Big 12 will begin their respective seasons this week. The SEC is holding off until the end of the month to begin play. Could the Big Ten join the ACC, Big 12 and SEC and play at some point later on this fall?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he spoke to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith on Tuesday. Smith believes a 2020 fall season is “still in play” for the Big Ten conference.

“I think there certainly is a decent chance of there being a season in football for the Big Ten, for Ohio State, which is what we’re really concerned about,” DeWine said at his press briefing today, via 247Sports. “I talked to Gene Smith this morning about that issue. I’m not going to disclose our conversation other than I inquired about it. He told me it was still in play, still very much a possibility.”

There’s no doubt Smith and others are holding out hope a fall season can be played.

But university presidents feel comfortable, football will remain on hold.

For now, the Big Ten is still planning on playing football early on in 2021.