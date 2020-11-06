Ohio State Announces 13 Players Are Unavailable For Rutgers Game

After a strong 2-0 start to their season, Ohio State faces a few set backs heading into Week 3 of Big Ten football.

13 Buckeyes have been listed as unavailable for the team’s matchup with Rutgers on Saturday. Four of those unavailable players come from Ohio State’s already-sparse secondary.

After losing three All-Big Ten secondary players last year, the corner and safety position are a concern for the 2020 season. Luckily for the Buckeyes, star cornerback Shaun Wade decided for forgo the NFL draft and return to Ohio State this year. Still, this week’s injury list wears them even thinner.

Veteran corner Cameron Brown was knocked out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles in the Buckeyes’ Week 2 matchup with Penn State. While not a starter, Brown was an important rotation player for OSU. Backup CBs Lejond Cavazos, Lloyd McFarquhar and safety Kourt Williams will also be missing, testing the Buckeyes’ secondary depth.

Fortunately for Ohio State, the Buckeye’s prolific offense hasn’t taken too many injury hits.

Led by Heisman contender quarterback Justin Fields, OSU shows no signs of slowing down on the offensive side of the ball. Fields threw for 318 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions last week against Penn State.

With an incredibly deep receiving core and star running back Master Teague III in the back field, the Buckeyes should be fine as they take on Rutgers on Saturday. After blowing out it’s opponents in the first two games of the Big Ten season, Ohio State is favored by 38 points against the Scarlet Knights.

[Clay Hall]