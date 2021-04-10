New Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson is already making a strong impression in Ohio State football’s spring camp.

Ohio State has a tradition where a black stripe is placed on the helmet of every freshman player. The black stripe will remain on the helmet until a freshman makes a strong enough impression for it to be removed. Urban Meyer implemented the tradition and Ryan Day stuck with.

New Buckeyes Jack Sawyer, a five-star defensive end, and Marvin Harrison Jr., a four-star wideout, had their black stripes removed already this spring. Ohio State’s coaching staff also likes what it sees from Henderson.

The Buckeyes removed Henderson’s black stripe on Saturday. He’s clearly impressing the staff and players.

“First I want to thank God and I want to thank everybody for pushing me and getting me better,” Henderson told his teammates after his stripe was removed. “I’m excited to be a Buckeye and I’m excited to be a part of this program. Go Bucks.”

Take a look.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 ‼️ It's all uphill from here for @TreVeyonH4 😤😤!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/KI5BIT3wL7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 10, 2021

TreVeyon Henderson has massive shoes to fill. Ohio State is producing NFL running backs at an impressive rate.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound freshman has a chance to make a difference for the Buckeyes right away this upcoming season. He draws comparisons to former Stanford and current NFL star Christian McCaffrey, thanks to his balanced attack and quick cut-back ability.

Henderson will play a major role in helping fill the offensive void left behind by Justin Fields. A new Ohio State starting quarterback – either C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller or Kyle McCord – will join Henderson in the backfield later this fall.