Ohio State 5-Star QB Commit Quinn Ewers Does ‘O-H’ To Alabama Signee

With the College Football Playoff national championship just a few days away, the rivalry between Ohio State and Alabama continues to intensify. The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide will meet to compete for a title on Monday, Jan. 11.

The beef even spilled over to a high-profile high school game between two star recruits.

Following Saturday’s Texas 6A semifinals between Southlake Carroll and Duncansville, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2020, Quinn Ewers, decided to dish out some smack talk to an opponent. The young quarterback will head to Ohio State in a few years so he decided to send a message to four-star Alabama signee Kendrick Blackshire.

Video caught Ewers making the Buckeyes’ patented “O-H” symbol towards the linebacker as the two parted ways at midfield after the game.

Quinn Ewers and Kendrick Blackshire postgame. I’m sure it won’t be the last time they go head to head. @GameOnSportsPro @friday_stars pic.twitter.com/iq51oO8KZ9 — Marshall Green🏈📝 (@marshallgreen_) January 10, 2021

Of course, Ewers gesture was done in good fun. The five-star recruit was clearly smiling as he walked away from the postgame meeting.

But, that also could’ve been because of Ewers performance on Saturday night. The Ohio State commit accounted for 167 yards through the air and two total touchdowns en route to his team’s win. With the victory, Ewers and Southlake Carroll advanced to the Texas 6A finals.

Meanwhile, Ohio State and Alabama will square off this upcoming Monday. Despite some early concerns regarding COVID-19, the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide look ready to go. All eyes will be on the two offenses, as Justin Fields will try to keep pace with Alabama’s Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.

As the two powerhouses take the field, you can bet that Ewers and Blackshire will watch their future teams compete on the biggest stage.

Who knows? In a few years, the two recruits could find themselves squaring off in a national championship game of their own.