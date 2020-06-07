Ohio State 5-Star QB Commit Sends Message To Michigan Recruit

Tristan Bounds and Kyle McCord, both 2021 recruits, still have nearly a year before they formally join Michigan and Ohio State, respectively. But the trash-talking between the two has already begun.

In a recent podcast appearance with The Wolverine, Bounds said he looks forward to his chance to “kick the s**t out of Ohio State,” win national titles and never lose a game. Needless to say, that statement hasn’t gone over well with Buckeyes players and fans.

But it was McCord who had perhaps the strongest reaction of all. He took to Twitter on Saturday and declared that Bounds “should not have said that.”

The five-star quarterback’s reaction has quickly rallied the Buckeyes faithful to his side. Dozens of commenters have called this “bulletin board material” and are ready to teach Michigan a lesson.

Should not have said that https://t.co/amWp3lLhQ1 — Kyle McCord (@kylemccord16) June 6, 2020

McCord is the No. 26 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

Suffice it to say, it shouldn’t take long for McCord to get his chance once he finally joins Ohio State.

Given how incredible the Ohio State quarterbacks have played against Michigan in recent years, McCord will have no shortage of opportunities to make Bounds pay for trash-talking.

The Buckeyes are currently riding an eight-game winning streak against their arch-rivals. With this kind of added bulletin board material, that streak could run a lot longer.