Ohio State AD Issues Wednesday Update On National Title

On Tuesday, the news broke that Ohio State is dealing with COVID-19 issues that could potentially force the College Football Playoff to delay the national title game. Roughly 24 hours later, the Buckeyes released a positive update on this situation.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke briefly with Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press about the school’s COVID-19 issues. Thankfully, it sounds like the school is trending in the right direction.

“We’re on schedule and I anticipate we’ll be there [Monday],” Smith told Russo. “In the COVID world it’s day-by-day. Today was a good day.”

Smith did admit on Tuesday that COVID-19 is so unpredictable that things could change at any given moment, saying “But who knows what tomorrow will bring? That’s COVID.”

The Buckeyes aren’t out of the woods just yet, but at least they seem optimistic about facing the Crimson Tide next Monday.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also believes the two schools will face on Jan. 11 for the national title.

In the rare event the national championship game has to be postponed, it would likely be pushed back to Jan. 18, a week later than the original date.

This has been a weird season for college football, but we’re certainly glad that we’ll see a national championship game played -regardless if it’s next Monday or the following one.