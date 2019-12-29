Ohio State AD Posts Heartfelt Message For Buckeye Nation

After last night’s loss to Clemson, Ohio State AD Gene Smith expressed his anger at the officiating decision that hurt the Buckeyes during the game.

This morning, a more reflective Smith took time to deliver a thank-you message to Ohio State fans while also taking the time out to recognize this year’s team for what it was able to accomplish.

Overall, it was a successful season with a bitter ending, as Smith said in a pair of tweets addressed to Buckeye Nation.

Thank You Buckeye Nation. In pain for our guys and wish Buckeye Nation could have seen the locker room after – sadness, disappointment, anger – but love for each other! However, first outright 3x Big Ten Champs, Beat TTUN, 13-1, 23 graduates on the field last night, multiple award winners…love them and wanted more for them. Thank You Buckeye Nation for Being YOU!!!!

(1/2) Thank You Buckeye Nation. In pain for our guys and wish Buckeye Nation could have seen the locker room after – sadness, disappointment, anger – but love for each other! pic.twitter.com/9H1LNSKUh0 — gene smith (@OSU_AD) December 29, 2019

(2/2) However, first outright 3x Big Ten Champs, Beat TTUN, 13-1, 23 graduates on the field last night, multiple award winners…love them and wanted more for them. Thank You Buckeye Nation for Being YOU!!!! #GoBucks — gene smith (@OSU_AD) December 29, 2019

Without question, 2019 was a great campaign for Ohio State. It will take some time for some of the bad taste on how it ended to wear off though.

In the aftermath of the 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Smith texted Yahoo Sports national college football writer Pete Thamel and told him he was “pissed” at the overturned fumble that cost Ohio State a touchdown.

Just got a text from Ohio State AD Gene Smith: "Terry McAulay is 100-percent correct!!! Unreal!!" He added: "Feel free to share how pissed I am." https://t.co/mVcsabPYFf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2019

That play, coupled with a heartbreaking interception from Justin Fields on the game’s final drive, will be the last memories from last night’s game for many Ohio State fans.