The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State AD Posts Heartfelt Message For Buckeye Nation

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith at a press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

After last night’s loss to Clemson, Ohio State AD Gene Smith expressed his anger at the officiating decision that hurt the Buckeyes during the game.

This morning, a more reflective Smith took time to deliver a thank-you message to Ohio State fans while also taking the time out to recognize this year’s team for what it was able to accomplish.

Overall, it was a successful season with a bitter ending, as Smith said in a pair of tweets addressed to Buckeye Nation.

Thank You Buckeye Nation. In pain for our guys and wish Buckeye Nation could have seen the locker room after – sadness, disappointment, anger – but love for each other!

However, first outright 3x Big Ten Champs, Beat TTUN, 13-1, 23 graduates on the field last night, multiple award winners…love them and wanted more for them.

Thank You Buckeye Nation for Being YOU!!!!

 

Without question, 2019 was a great campaign for Ohio State. It will take some time for some of the bad taste on how it ended to wear off though.

In the aftermath of the 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, Smith texted Yahoo Sports national college football writer Pete Thamel and told him he was “pissed” at the overturned fumble that cost Ohio State a touchdown.

That play, coupled with a heartbreaking interception from Justin Fields on the game’s final drive, will be the last memories from last night’s game for many Ohio State fans.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.