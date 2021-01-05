Ohio State AD Releases Statement On National Title Game

The college football world learned this afternoon that the national title game could be postponed due to issues on the COVID-19 front for Ohio State.

If the championship game does get postponed, it would likely be pushed back by a week. Instead of playing the game on Jan. 11, it would simply be moved to Jan. 18 with the same kickoff time.

Despite all the rumblings about the game potentially being postponed, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement on the program’s current situation.

“We’re following the same protocols we followed all season long,” Smith said. “We intend to play on January 11th, and we continue to communicate with the Big Ten and now the CFP.”

We'll have a news story soon on the CFP title game, but just spoke to #GoBuckeyes AD Gene Smith: "We're following the same protocols we followed all season long. We intend to play on January 11th, and we continue to communicate with the Big Ten and now the CFP …" — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2021

Though he said Ohio State intends on facing Alabama next Monday, he admit the school’s plans could change due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19.

“So at this point in time, we see the game being played. But who knows what tomorrow will bring? That’s COVID. We’re on track right now.”

According to multiple reports, SEC officials are pushing for the game to be played on Monday. The Big Ten, however, is reportedly pushing to postpone.

Things would have to go south in a hurry for the national championship game to get postponed. That being said, we should expect the unexpected considering the way this season has played out.