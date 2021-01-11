The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State AD Sends Message To Fans Before National Championship

Ohio State football athletic director Gene Smith at a press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes went through a lot in order to reach this point, but the national championship is within their grasp. And Ohio State AD Gene Smith realizes how many people gave it their all to reach this point.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Smith offered thanks to Buckeyes fans for their support in helping the season get off the ground. Over a two-minute address, Smith praised the fans for sticking with them through the tough times, and wished the football team luck as they take on Alabama.

“What an incredible road we had to travel to get to tonight!” Smith wrote. “So many played crucial roles to make it happen—Thank you! #GoBuckeyes”

Ohio State played a huge role in getting the Big Ten fall football season brought back after the conference initially canceled it. It’s rather fitting that they be rewarded with a shot at the national title.

“To Buckeye Nation, you are incredible, you are a fanbase unlike any other in sports. Your passion and dedication to the Scarlet and Gray is unflinching. My appreciation for you runs deep,” Smith said.

“And finally, to our Ohio State football student athletes. I am inspired by you every day. Your fight, your brotherhood, your love for one another. Your incredible perseverance through adversity. You are the reason we get to cheer tonight for a national championship.”

Ohio State went 5-0 in the regular season, with their biggest win coming over No. 9 Indiana before beating Northwestern in the Big Ten title game.

They were rewarded with the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff and a trip to the Sugar Bowl against Clemson. But in a shocking result, Ohio State trounced the Tigers in a 49-28 rout.

Now the Buckeyes have a chance to finish the job and secure their ninth national title. All that stands in their way is Alabama, the No. 1 team in the nation.

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.