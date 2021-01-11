Ohio State AD Sends Message To Fans Before National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes went through a lot in order to reach this point, but the national championship is within their grasp. And Ohio State AD Gene Smith realizes how many people gave it their all to reach this point.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Smith offered thanks to Buckeyes fans for their support in helping the season get off the ground. Over a two-minute address, Smith praised the fans for sticking with them through the tough times, and wished the football team luck as they take on Alabama.

“What an incredible road we had to travel to get to tonight!” Smith wrote. “So many played crucial roles to make it happen—Thank you! #GoBuckeyes”

Ohio State played a huge role in getting the Big Ten fall football season brought back after the conference initially canceled it. It’s rather fitting that they be rewarded with a shot at the national title.

“To Buckeye Nation, you are incredible, you are a fanbase unlike any other in sports. Your passion and dedication to the Scarlet and Gray is unflinching. My appreciation for you runs deep,” Smith said. “And finally, to our Ohio State football student athletes. I am inspired by you every day. Your fight, your brotherhood, your love for one another. Your incredible perseverance through adversity. You are the reason we get to cheer tonight for a national championship.”

What an incredible road we had to travel to get to tonight! So many played crucial roles to make it happen—Thank you!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/GJe9Fnx2f3 — gene smith (@OSU_AD) January 11, 2021

Ohio State went 5-0 in the regular season, with their biggest win coming over No. 9 Indiana before beating Northwestern in the Big Ten title game.

They were rewarded with the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff and a trip to the Sugar Bowl against Clemson. But in a shocking result, Ohio State trounced the Tigers in a 49-28 rout.

Now the Buckeyes have a chance to finish the job and secure their ninth national title. All that stands in their way is Alabama, the No. 1 team in the nation.

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN.