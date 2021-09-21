Ohio State Addresses Concerns About Its Stadium Turf

The field turf at Ohio Stadium has been an issue for Ohio State throughout its first two home games. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes will have to wait a little longer for a solution to the problem.

The surface at “The Horseshoe” was last replaced back in 2014. That means we’re on seven years of the turf getting beat up, and the wear and tear is starting to show.

On Tuesday, an Ohio State spokesperson told reporters that the school plans to replace the field turf in 2022.

Ohio State plans to replace the turf in Ohio Stadium next year. This current turf was installed in 2014, and dudes are slipping all over the place. Lots of #turftalk today — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 21, 2021

So far, the Buckeyes have hosted Oregon and Tulsa this season. During those two contests, players from both teams have had issues staying upright on the turf.

You can see an example of that in the video below.

This is TreVeyon Henderson’s first carry. Look at the burst and how close he came to breaking one. Seemed like the turf got him, and the turf has been an issue this year. pic.twitter.com/u9b0ZW6g8Y — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) September 20, 2021

Additionally, the scarlet-colored logos on the field are looking a bit faded, which makes sense considering how old the artificial surface is. There’s no doubt that the Ohio Stadium turf needs a makeover.

For now though, the old carpet remains.