Ohio State Addresses Concerns About Its Stadium Turf

Ohio State's midfield logo on Saturday.

The field turf at Ohio Stadium has been an issue for Ohio State throughout its first two home games. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes will have to wait a little longer for a solution to the problem.

The surface at “The Horseshoe” was last replaced back in 2014. That means we’re on seven years of the turf getting beat up, and the wear and tear is starting to show.

On Tuesday, an Ohio State spokesperson told reporters that the school plans to replace the field turf in 2022.

So far, the Buckeyes have hosted Oregon and Tulsa this season. During those two contests, players from both teams have had issues staying upright on the turf.

You can see an example of that in the video below.

Additionally, the scarlet-colored logos on the field are looking a bit faded, which makes sense considering how old the artificial surface is. There’s no doubt that the Ohio Stadium turf needs a makeover.

For now though, the old carpet remains.

