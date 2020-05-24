Ohio State Adds Another Commitment To Loaded 2021 Class

Ohio State football continued its torrid 2021 recruiting pace with a commitment this afternoon from 4-star athlete Denzel Burke.

Burke, who stars for Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, is the No. 4 rising senior in the state of Arizona. He is also the 183rd-overall prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

A standout wide receiver and cornerback, Burke is reportedly being targeted on the defensive side of the ball by the Buckeyes. He was offered back in January and is now the 19th overall commitment for OSU in the 2021 cycle.

“I am grateful to all the schools that recruited and believed in me,” Burke wrote on Twitter. “I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my education and football career at The Ohio State University.”

Burke’s full announcement can be found below.

Right now, Ohio State boasts the top recruiting 2021 class in the country. Of the Buckeyes’ 19 pledges, 11 are four-stars and four are five-stars.

With the addition of Burke, Ohio State’s defensive back haul in 2021 is impressive in and of itself. Burke joins four-star cornerback Jakailin Johnson, four-star safeties Jantzen Dunn and Andre Turrentine and three-star cornerback Devonta Smith. The Buckeyes also have a commitment from three-star safety Jaylen Johnson, but he will reportedly begin his career as an outside linebacker.

