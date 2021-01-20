The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Adds Commitment From Son Of Assistant Coach

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s latest commitment–preferred walk-on offensive lineman Toby Wilson–is uniquely familiar with the Buckeye program.

Wilson is the son of Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. A three-star center out of Lewis Center (OH) Olentangy, he turned down offers from all three service academes, as well as several Patriot and Ivy League institutions, to continue his football career at OSU.

“Beyond blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at THE Ohio State University! Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me along the way to achieve this! #GoBucks,” Toby Wilson wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

Wilson is the No. 25 center in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

After a six-year stint as head coach at Indiana from 2011-16, Kevin Wilson joined Ohio State’s staff as the offensive coordinator/tight ends coach in 2017.

He split OC duties with Ryan Day in 2018 before returning to full-time coordinator in 2019.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.