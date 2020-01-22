Ohio State Has A New Sign In Its Weight Room About The Loss vs. Clemson

Ohio State was just one possession away from punching its ticket into this year’s national championship game. Instead, the Buckeyes were left wondering what could have been.

Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to an impressive 13-1 record this past season. Replacing legendary coach Urban Meyer shouldn’t have been easy, but Day sure made it look that way.

While it’s time to turn the page on this past season, Ohio State isn’t going to completely move on from the loss in the Fiesta Bowl. The team wants to use the pain from that loss as motivation for next fall.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mickey Marotti said the Buckeyes added a new sign in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center weight room that will help motivate the players this offseason.

Marotti, the assistant athletic director for football sports performance at Ohio State, revealed what the latest sign in the weight room says.

The sign in the weight room features the score from the Fiesta Bowl. Clemson won 29-23 over Ohio State back in December.

Mickey Marotti on whether they use the Fiesta Bowl loss as motivation: "No doubt." He says there's a sign with the score in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center weight room. — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) January 22, 2020

Only time will tell if the Buckeyes can avenge their loss to the Tigers. Nonetheless, there is no question that Ohio State has the talent to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Although the schedule for next season is quite tough, the Buckeyes remain one of the favorites to win it all.