Last week, it was announced that college football behemoths Ohio State and Alabama will be playing a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. It’s easily the biggest non-conference series we’ve seen in some time.

Despite the fact that the two programs are arguably the most successful in history, they’ve only met four times on the gridiron. They’ve also only met once in the last 25 years.

Alabama won the first three meetings between the two schools – in 1978, 1986 and 1995. Their College Football Playoff meeting in 2015 was a different story.

The Crimson Tide entered the contest as the No. 1 seed, while Ohio State snuck in as the No. 4 seed after dismantling Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game a few weeks prior. Alabama was a heavy favorite.

Early on, it looked like Alabama was favored for a reason. The Crimson Tide got out to a 21-6 advantage on touchdowns by Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper and T.J. Yeldon. But Ohio State scored two touchdowns just before the half – a 3-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott and a 13-yard pass from Evan Spencer to Michael Thomas on a trick play.

The Buckeyes dominated the second half. Elliott sealed the deal with an 85-yard run with just over three minutes left. It’s one of the greatest moments in Ohio State history.

Ohio State won 42-35 and later went on to knock off Oregon in the national title game.

Hopefully, the home-and-home series later this decade will produce some exciting moments. Buckeyes fans are hoping for a similar outcome to what we saw just a few years ago.