Ohio State Announces 1 Player Is Out For Tonight’s Game vs. Nebraska

No. 23 Ohio State will host Nebraska short-handed Tuesday night after confirming that Zed Key is out with an ankle injury.

Key suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to Maryland and left in a walking boot. The sophomore commented on the team’s Twitter post reporting his absence for the Big Ten showdown.

“Hate to be sidelined, but my teammates going to pull this out,” Key wrote. “I’m on the bench going crazy for them tho!!! #GoBucks”

Key is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with a 56.5 field-goal percentage this season. When these two teams last met on January 2, the 6’8″ forward grabbed 14 boards in a 87-79 overtime win.

The 18-8 Buckeyes will square off against the 8-21 Cornhuskers at 7 p.m. ET in Columbus. Ohio State remains a considerable favorite as it looks to sharpen its NCAA tournament qualifications during the regular season’s final week.