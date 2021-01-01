Ohio State Announces 16 Players Are Unavailable Against Clemson

In just a few hours, Ohio State will face off against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl – a rematch of their College Football Playoff semifinal game from last season.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the Buckeyes learned they would be without a starting offensive lineman. According to a Facebook post by Harry Miller’s mother, the starting offensive lineman will miss tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Unfortunately, that was just the beginning of the bad news for the Buckeyes. Just two hours before game time, Ohio State released a list of players who will be unavailable for tonight’s game.

Miller and 15 other players won’t be able to play. Notable names like defensive end Zach Harrison and running back Master Teague won’t see the field tonight.

Here’s the full list from Ohio State writer Clay Hall.

At this point in the season, Ohio State is used to playing without a complete roster. The Buckeyes won every game this season – including a dominant performance against Michigan State when the team was missing over 20 players.

However, Clemson is a different beast. The Buckeyes will need every healthy body they can get if they want to avenge last year’s loss to the Tigers in the playoff.

Clemson enters the game as a touchdown favorite. Can Ohio State pull off the upset?

Ohio State and Clemson kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.