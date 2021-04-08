Ohio State Announces Attendance Limit For Spring Game

For the first time in over a year, “The Shoe” will have plenty of fans in the stands. Ohio State’s upcoming spring game will allow a limited amount of fans to attend the scrimmage.

The Buckeyes announced on Thursday 19,180 fans will be permitted to attend the upcoming spring game, which is scheduled for Apr. 17.

Around 10,000 tickets have been deemed “appreciation seats,” and will be permitted to the Wexner Medical Center and various staffers on the Ohio State campus. 4,500 tickets, costing $5 per, will be distributed to the general public. 2,500 tickets will be for students at no cost.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Attendance at The Ohio State University 2021 LiFESports Spring Game presented by Buckeyes Care, set for noon Saturday, April 17 at Ohio Stadium, will be capped at 19,180. There will be a general public sale on Monday for a number of constituent groups, including students and the general public.

Ohio State will make general public tickets available this coming Monday at 11 a.m. Season ticket holders will have early access.

“Tickets for the spring game will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Monday online at ticketmaster.com,” the statement continues. “Season ticket holders will receive information via email on Friday regarding presale access.”

Ohio State’s upcoming spring game will give fans a first look at the quarterback competition. The Buckeyes have to replace star dual-threat Justin Fields, who led OSU to last season’s national championship.