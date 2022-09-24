Ohio State Announces Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Wisconsin Game

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State will be without junior wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba this Saturday evening against Wisconsin.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame. He then returned for last week's game against Toledo.

It's unclear if Smith-Njigba suffered a setback or if he's dealing with another injury. The Buckeyes just listed him as unavailable for Week 4.

This is tough news for Ohio State, albeit Smith-Njigba hasn't made much of an impact this season. The talented receiver from Texas has just four receptions for 36 yards.

Last year, Smith-Njigba cemented his status as an elite playmaker. He finished the 2021 season with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ohio State's passing game has been just fine without Smith-Njigba in large part because Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. are explosive playmakers.

Egbuka has 20 catches for 324 yards and three touchdowns this season, whereas Harrison has 18 receptions for 342 yards and five scores.

Even without Smith-Njigba this Saturday evening, Ohio State is heavily favored over Wisconsin.

Kickoff for the Wisconsin-Ohio State game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.