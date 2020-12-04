Ohio State Announces Decision On Michigan State Game

Buckeyes fans have been waiting with baited breath to find out if the Ohio State-Michigan State game is still on. Today, just 24 hours before kickoff, they got their answer.

Game on. That’s what the Ohio State football team said in their official announcement on Friday.

The return of Ohio State football comes following a canceled game against Illinois last weekend. Head coach Ryan Day is unable to return due to COVID-19, but the team has done what it could to ensure the rest of the team is good to go.

“Ohio State’s successful and safe return to the playing field began after the cancellation of its game against Illinois last weekend as all team related activities were paused for two days following an increase in positive (COVID-19) tests within the program,” the program said in a statement. “Risk mitigation efforts, such as virtual team meetings and small group workouts, were reinforced as the team returned to activities…”

Michigan State is one of two games Ohio State must play to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game. Winning the game is essential to ensuring their spot in the College Football Playoff.

But as favorites by more than 20 points, beating Michigan State shouldn’t be the biggest concern at Ohio State. That said, an impressive win would go a long way on a number of fronts: Solidifying their postseason spot, improving Justin Fields’ Heisman hopes, and simply getting the team back into a groove.

Buckeyes football is back, and it may be back with a vengeance.

