Ohio State Announces Football Activities Will Resume Today

Ohio State football announced encouraging news regarding its practice schedule Tuesday afternoon.

The Buckeyes have been on break ever since head coach Ryan Day tested positive last week. Contact tracing led to the cancellation of Ohio State’s game versus Illinois last weekend. If OSU misses one more game, it’ll be ineligibile to compete in the Big Ten Championship Game. It looks like that won’t be an issue.

Ohio State announced on Tuesday its resumed football activities. The team is also expecting to play its upcoming Saturday game against Michigan State. This is obviously encouraging news considering it appeared the Buckeyes were surely going to miss out on playing for the conference title.

“The Ohio State University football team will resume organized team activities this afternoon in preparation for its game Saturday against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.,” the Buckeyes announced on Tuesday.

It looks like Ohio State may indeed get to play in the Big Ten title game, which seem improbable just a few days ago. Even if the Buckeyes are able to play this weekend, it’s highly unlikely Ryan Day will be on the sidelines, though.

Considering he tested positive just last week, the Big Ten protocol would require Day to sit out through this coming weekend.

The Buckeyes are moving forward with the expectation they’ll be playing this coming Saturday. Michigan State shares the same expectation. It appears the game will go on as currently scheduled.