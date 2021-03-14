The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Announces Kyle Young’s Status For Big Ten Championship

A closeup of Ohio State's mascot during a basketball game.BOISE, ID - MARCH 15: The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits mascot perform during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 15, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Ohio State basketball team won a hard-fought Big Ten Tournament Semifinals game against arch-rival Michigan last night. They did so without forward Kyle Young, who was out with an injury. But will he be on the court for the Big Ten Championship Game today?

According to Dan Wallenberg of the Ohio State communications department, Young will not be available for today’s Big Ten Tournament Championship Game against Illinois. Young suffered a concussion during the second half of Ohio State’s 87-78 win over Purdue on Friday.

Though he’s never scored 20 points in a game, Kyle Young was lights out against Purdue. He had a career-high 18 points in the first half. But that concussion halted his momentum, and allowed the Boilermakers to surge back in the second half. Ohio State were able to knock off Purdue in overtime.

Star guard Duane Washington Jr. has picked up the slack though. Over the past two games he has 44 points.

It’s been eight years since the Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten Tournament. Fourth-year head coach Chris Holtmann has never had his team this deep in the tournament.

If they can knock off Illinois, an expected No. 1 seed, it will bode very well for their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Hopefully Kyle Young will be ready to go come NCAA Tournament time.

But for now, all of their focus has to be on the Illini.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.