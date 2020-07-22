Two weeks ago, Ohio State shut down its voluntary workouts for student-athletes due to several positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier today, athletic director Gene Smith revealed when the football team will begin fall camp.

Ohio State has championship-or-bust expectations for this season. Despite losing a handful of talented players to the NFL, the Buckeyes have more than enough firepower on their roster. It also helps that star quarterback Justin Fields is back for another season.

During his appearance on the “Bishop & Laurinaitis Show” on 97.1 The Fan, Smith said the Buckeyes will start walkthrough practices this Friday. The team is currently planning on having fall camp start on Aug. 7.

Smith told Beau Bishop and James Laurinaitis that he’s not as “comfortable as he needs to be” with the prospect of fall camp starting in just two weeks.

On July 10, the Buckeyes released a video asking fans to wear masks in order to save the upcoming college football season. Smith said the players actually came up with that idea themselves.

Right now, there is so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season. The Big Ten already announced that it will play a conference-only schedule.

It’d be a shame if Ohio State didn’t get the chance this fall to compete for a national title. The program has the right coaching staff and overall talent to win its first title since 2014.

How teams handle fall camp might just dictate if there is a season this year. Players will need to follow proper guidelines and coaches will need to do their very best to create the safest environment possible.