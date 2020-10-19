The Spun

Ohio State Announces Official Capacity For Ohio Stadium This Season

The Ohio State Marching Band plays ahead of a Buckeyes football game against Miami (OH).COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 1: The Ohio State Marching Band plays the music to the national anthem as the American flag is raised prior to the start of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Redhawks on September 1, 2012 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

After 10 months and a lot of controversy, Ohio State football is back. Unfortunately, the fans largely won’t be when they open Ohio Stadium for their game against Nebraska this weekend.

Ohio State announced today that it will limit total stadium capacity to 1,600 people – including the teams and stadium staff. Ohio State will allow 656 guests to friends and family for Buckeyes players and coaches, while opposing teams can have up to 400.

Ohio State has a stadium capacity of over 102,000, making it the fifth-largest capacity venue in the world. The limitation for this coming season means that less than 1-percent of those seats will be filled.

Sadly, the new restrictions will also keep one crucial Ohio State figure out of the stadium. Brutus Buckeye, the school’s beloved mascot, will no longer be at the games. Cheerleaders will not be there either.

Stadium capacity has been a pretty controversial subject in this crazy 2020 season. Some schools are only allows a few hundred like Ohio Stadium is, while others (Texas A&M specifically) are allowing in tens of thousands.

It’s a bit unfair, and an area where conferences or the NCAA really should have cracked down harder on to make things more fair.

But this whole season has been far too wild for every issue to be addressed as properly as it should be.

That said, if the Buckeyes suffer a rare home loss, or lose to a team with a larger crowd, the limits on who can attend will definitely become a bigger issue.


