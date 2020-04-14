Ohio State Officially Announces Major Transfer Addition

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes officially welcomed the newest member of their basketball team in Seth Towns. The former Ivy League Player of the Year commit to Ohio State back in March.

Due to knee injuries, Towns hasn’t played since 2018. However, the talented forward should be ready to provide an impact for Ohio State next season.

Head coach Chris Holtmann sounds excited about adding a playmaker in Towns to his rotation. He had nothing but praise for the former Harvard star in his recent statement.

“We are excited about the addition of Seth to our program,” Holtmann said in a statement. “Seth is skilled, versatile, has outstanding shooting ability and fits perfectly with our returning group of players. His maturity has been apparent in spending time getting to know him and how he has dealt with his injury. Seth comes from an excellent, well-coached program in Harvard. We really look forward to getting Seth to campus with his future teammates!”

During the 2017-18 season, Towns averaged 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Towns will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Buckeyes. He’s immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

Ohio State also landed Utah State transfer Abel Porter to its roster for next season.