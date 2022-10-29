Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 22: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) carries the football during the first quarter of the college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform.

Williams is out for the second half of action. This is a devastating blow to Ohio State's offense to say the least.

Williams came into this Saturday's game with 516 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He had just nine yards and a touchdown prior to leaving the game.

Now that Williams is out for the second half, the Buckeyes will need to lean heavily on TreVeyon Henderson.

The Buckeyes had just 30 rushing yards as a team in the first half.

Ohio State needs to get its ground game going in the second half if it wants to avoid losing its first game of the season.