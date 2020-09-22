Ohio State football is planning on star cornerback Shaun Wade suiting up this fall, but it’s not a done deal just yet.

Once the Big Ten decided to postpone the fall football season until early 2021, several top prospects within the Ohio State program had a decision to make. For Wade, entering the 2021 NFL Draft and foregoing remaining collegiate eligibility was the obvious choice considering the latest mock draft projections.

But the Big Ten’s decision to reverse course and play football this fall sparked Wade to have a change of heart. He’s since changed his mind about foregoing his collegiate eligibility to prepare for the draft. Wade has returned to Columbus where he hopes to suit up for the Buckeyes this fall.

Unfortunately, Wade can’t practice yet. The Buckeyes expect he’ll be able to practice soon, but he still has to go through COVID-19 protocol before he can strap up the pads.

Wade is awaiting COVID-19 test results. Buckeye Scoop has the latest, as seen below.

To clarify earlier post about Shaun Wade waiting to be cleared, it's about clearing COVID protocol, not an eligibility issue. — BuckeyeScoop (@BuckeyeScoop) September 22, 2020

There doesn’t seem to be much concern regarding Shaun Wade’s chances of regaining eligibility. But you never quite know when it comes to the NCAA. The only other hurdle appears to be the COVID-19 testing results.

The Big Ten still hasn’t implemented rapid COVID-19 testing. It’s expected to be implemented conference-wide soon.

If Wade is cleared to play, the Buckeyes are destined for a national championship run. Some are calling the 2020 Ohio State roster the most talented team in Buckeyes’ history – only time will tell.

As Wade waits on the test results, the Buckeyes are moving forward without him, for now. Ohio State begins its 2020 season on Oct. 24 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.