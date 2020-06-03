Ohio State Announces When Its Fall Semester Will Begin

On Wednesday, Ohio State president Michael Drake announced when the fall semester will kick off.

Some schools have decided to delay the beginning of their semesters to align with local government decisions. Instead of moving the semester back, though, Ohio State’s fall semester will begin as previously scheduled.

Classes will kick off on August 25 and run through November 25 – the day before Thanksgiving. Finals will conclude not long after, on December 4, according to Eleven Warriors.

“Today I’m pleased to share our plans to resume in-person classes for the autumn semester,” Drake said. “This will include a combination of the use of appropriate face coverings, physical distancing, hand hygiene, limited density in indoor spaces, control of the flow of traffic into and around buildings, continued employee teleworking when possible, testing, symptoms tracking and content tracking. We’ll developing an approach to teaching and learning that combines in-person and distance methods, and our academic calendar will be adjusted accordingly.”

Ohio State's fall semester will begin Aug. 25 and end Dec. 4, but no in-person classes will be held after Thanksgiving. https://t.co/OvxCbQqWW3 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) June 3, 2020

Ohio State fall semester was set to conclude on December 17, but that changed in recent weeks. Fall commencement was also set for December 20, but that is up in the air as of right now, according to Drake.

Late last month, reports emerged suggesting Ohio State football players would return on June 8. They’ll have just over two months to gear up for the 2020 college football season.

Can they make the College Football Playoff again?