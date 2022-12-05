Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Leaving For Trent Dilfer's Staff

BRENTWOOD, TN - AUGUST 21: Head coach Trent Dilfer of Lipscomb Academy instructs his players during a football game against Brentwood Academy on August 21, 2020 in Brentwood, Tennessee. High school football restarted this week across most of Tennessee despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic still affecting many parts of the world. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Trent Dilfer is reportedly set to add an Ohio State assistant to his staff at UAB.

Dilfer, who was announced as UAB's head coach last week, is targeting OSU defensive quality control assistant Miguel Patrick to be his defensive line coach, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX/The Athletic.

Patrick joined the Ohio State staff prior to the 2022 season after a successful stint as a high school coach.

As a defensive coordinator, Patrick helped Cedar Grove High School win Georgia state 3-A championships in 2016 and 2018. He then took over as the program's head coach in 2019, and immediately led Cedar Grove to another state championship.

Patrick went 17-7 as head coach at Cedar Grove in 2019-20 before posting a 9-4 record at Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County in 2021.

At UAB, he'll work under Dilfer, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy before being hired by the Blazers last week.