Ohio State Assistant Strength Coach Leaving For Boston College

As the Ohio State Buckeyes put the finishing touches on the 2019 season, head coach Ryan Day will be forced to make a few changes to his coaching staff.

Former Buckeyes co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Jeff Hafley took over as the head coach at Boston College.

Hafley is using his Ohio State connections to build his staff with the Eagles. The former Ohio State assistant just poached another assistant from Day and the Buckeyes.

Hafley named Phil Matusz as the team’s new head strength and conditioning coach. Ohio State promoted Matusz to associate director, strength and conditioning, in 2017.

ESPN college football analyst and former Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the hire.

Wow!! Good for Phil. Was a matter of time. Tough loss but wish Phil and his wife all the best at BC! https://t.co/UTHTEdgtZO — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 7, 2020

Hafley released a statement about the hire.

“Being able to work alongside Phil at Ohio State, I was able to see the positive impact he had on the development of our student-athletes and our football program,” said Hafley.

“We could not be more excited to have Phil leading our strength and conditioning program here at BC Football and we welcome him and his wife Jillian to our BC football family.”

Matusz spent six seasons with Ohio State before the move.

