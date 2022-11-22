Ohio State Athlete Accused Of Using Racial Slur Against Opponent

(Photo by Ryan Young/Getty Images)

An Ohio State student-athlete has been accused of using a racial slur against an opponent.

Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua, who is Black, says an Ohio State player used a racial slur against him during a game earlier this month.

The senior forward is disappointed no action has been taken.

"Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game," Joshua wrote. "Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue.

"The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture," Joshua continued. "The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game. And I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse."

The Big Ten released a statement on the alleged incident to The Detroit News.

"Due to the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action," the Big Ten said in a statement.

Ohio State, meanwhile, also released a statement on Monday evening.

"The Ohio State department of athletics and the men’s hockey program worked collaboratively with the Big Ten Conference to come to a resolution in response to the allegation of misconduct toward the Big Ten sportsmanship policy," Ohio State's athletic department said.

"Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all. The department is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all. Our Buckeye Inclusion committee has done an outstanding job with providing education and awareness across our department, both for students and staff. We are committed to recognizing our remarkable diversity and utilizing our core values to ensure everyone attending or participating in an athletic event feels safe and welcome."

It's possible internal discipline has been levied, though at this point, nothing is public.