Ohio State Athletic Director Addresses The Michigan State Game

Ohio State football athletic director Gene Smith at a press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State is not playing this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The announcement came shortly after the college football world learned that Ryan Day tested positive for the virus.

Gene Smith, the athletic director of Ohio State, spoke to the public today about the state of the football program. It turns out the school didn’t reach the Big Ten’s threshold to cancel, but he felt the amount of COVID-19 cases reached a “concerning level.”

While next weekend’s game between Ohio State and Michigan State is currently in limbo, Smith has not ruled out the Buckeyes returning to the gridiron in a week from today.

Smith told reporters that slowing down the spread this weekend gives the Buckeyes “a chance to compete next weekend.”

With cases surging across the country, it’s going to be really tough for teams to dodge the virus at this point in the season. Smith addressed that unfortunate reality during his media session on Saturday.

“This is our reality. We’re struggling as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’re operating in a very challenging environment.”

Every canceled game looms large not just for the conference standings, but the College Football Playoff rankings as well.

The Buckeyes should have an update on their COVID-19 situation at the start of next week.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.