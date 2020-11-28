Ohio State Athletic Director Addresses The Michigan State Game

Ohio State is not playing this weekend due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The announcement came shortly after the college football world learned that Ryan Day tested positive for the virus.

Gene Smith, the athletic director of Ohio State, spoke to the public today about the state of the football program. It turns out the school didn’t reach the Big Ten’s threshold to cancel, but he felt the amount of COVID-19 cases reached a “concerning level.”

While next weekend’s game between Ohio State and Michigan State is currently in limbo, Smith has not ruled out the Buckeyes returning to the gridiron in a week from today.

Smith told reporters that slowing down the spread this weekend gives the Buckeyes “a chance to compete next weekend.”

Gene Smith says Ohio State didn't reach the Big Ten's threshold to cancel but reached "a concerning level." Does not rule out Ohio State playing next week against Michigan State. "Possibly give them a chance to compete next weekend." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 28, 2020

With cases surging across the country, it’s going to be really tough for teams to dodge the virus at this point in the season. Smith addressed that unfortunate reality during his media session on Saturday.

“This is our reality. We’re struggling as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19. We’re operating in a very challenging environment.”

Every canceled game looms large not just for the conference standings, but the College Football Playoff rankings as well.

The Buckeyes should have an update on their COVID-19 situation at the start of next week.