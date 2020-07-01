The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Athletic Director Sends Clear Message To Buckeye Fans

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith at a press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is joining in the fight to get college football fans to wear masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, we’ve seen former athletes and current coaches and administrators around the country take part in PSAs imploring their fans and the public in general to wear masks. Every message is pretty much the same: if you want football this fall, and maybe even want to be able to attend games, wear a mask.

This morning, Smith posted a video on Twitter asking all Buckeye supporters to cover their mouth and nose. The longtime AD even donned his own mask at the end of the clip.

“Buckeyes, we miss you. We would really like to see you in The Shoe this fall,” Smith said on camera. “So please, wear your mask. Go Buckeyes!”

Ohio State players have been back on campus since June 8 for voluntary workouts as the program prepares to play the 2020 season.

Ultimately, the sport will have to decide in the coming weeks whether or not the season will have to be altered in any way. Changes could include pushing the starting date back and playing conference-only slates or even moving everything to the spring semester.

Ohio State is slated to open up the 2020 campaign at home against Bowling Green on Sept. 5.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.