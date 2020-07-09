Ohio State Athletic Director ‘Very Concerned’ About Football

On Wednesday, Ohio State announced that it was postponing its voluntary workouts for athletes due to positive COVID-19 tests. Fast forward roughly 24 hours later, and the Big Ten made a major change to its schedule for fall sports.

The Big Ten has decided that it’ll play a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season. This unfortunately means the highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Oregon will not be happening.

Shortly after the Big Ten made this decision, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith commented on the 2020 season’s status. His response wasn’t ideal, as Smith said “I am very concerned.”

Since the non-conference games for the Big Ten have been canceled, the hope is that an extra month will buy the league enough time to figure out better protocols. There’s no guarantee that things will get better though.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith, asked about his level of concern regarding the status of the 2020 football season, said he's no longer cautiously optimistic. "I am very concerned," Smith said. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) July 9, 2020

Back in May, Smith was “cautiously optimistic” that college football would be played in the fall with fans in attendance. He estimate anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 fans attending games at Ohio Stadium.

Smith’s tone has changed due to the latest uptick in coronavirus cases around the country.

If college football doesn’t take place this fall, schools will face plenty of financial issues. On the other hand, the health of coaches and players has to be the priority here.

We’d all like to see college football played this fall, that’s for sure. In order to make that happen, everyone needs to do their part and follow proper health guidelines.