Ohio State Athletic Director's Message For Notre Dame Going Viral

The Ohio State Buckeyes are just over two weeks away from opening up their 2022 college football season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Given that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith is a Notre Dame alum, he might be feeling a little conflicted.

But while speaking to the media on Thursday, Smith said that while he loves his alma mater, he doesn't expect the Fighting Irish to beat his Buckeyes. Not by a long shot.

"I love my alma mater... I assume we're gonna beat them on September 3rd like we historically have done," Smith said.

Smith has every reason to be that confident. Ohio State have beaten Notre Dame four straight times since 1995 - all of which were double-digit wins. He wasn't even born when Notre Dame last beat Ohio State all the way back in 1936.

Ohio State head into the game as 15-point favorites against Notre Dame. It's going to be one of the biggest games of the year as the Buckeyes begin the season as the No. 2 team in the nation while the Fighting Irish are No. 5.

The outcome of that game has the potential to set the tone for the entire season.

It's easy for Buckeyes fans get excited - just so long as the team doesn't get overconfident. Nothing is more likely to doom Ohio State to a stunning upset than going in overconfident.