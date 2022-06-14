Look: Ohio State Athletics Responds To Marcus Freeman

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has become public enemy No. 1 in Columbus this week due to his recent comments about Ohio State.

During an interview with CBS Sports, Freeman raved about Notre Dame's academics.

"I'm not saying from top to bottom, but the majority of our kids, they - I want to say this the right way - are pushed to learn and their study habits are formulated every day," Freeman said, via CBS Sports. "You can't cheat academics at Notre Dame."

Freeman then said that other programs don't make their student-athletes show up for classes.

"You don't go to class [at places like that]? OK, take some online classes, show up for your appointments. At Notre Dame, you're forced every day to go to class."

On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State responded to these claims by releasing data that proves its student-athletes have been excelling in the classroom.

It turns out 16 teams for Ohio State had a score perfect of 1,000 for success in academic eligibility, retention and graduation.

The timing of this post from Ohio State isn't a coincidence. This is clearly the Buckeyes way of firing back at Freeman.

Now, the ball is in Freeman's court.