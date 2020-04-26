Former Ohio State WRs Sign UDFA Deal With Same Team

Ohio State receivers Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor weren’t selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. But each prospect has been scooped up through the means of undrafted free-agent deals – and the deals will allow the two prospects to remain teammates for the time being.

The New York Giants have signed both Mack and Victor to UDFA deals. The Giants just wrapped up an incredible draft, pulling together one of the best classes in the league – these deals once again continue New York’s strong draft showing.

Mack and Victor provide major value – especially coming from a prominent, successful program like the Ohio State University. It would not be surprising in the least to see either surpass expectations in training camp.

Ohio State football beat writer Joey Kaufman has the latest on the Buckeyes’ receiving duo teaming up in New York:

Binjimen Victor will join Austin Mack with the Giants, also signing an UDFA deal. https://t.co/s0rZBPxTgJ — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) April 25, 2020

Ohio State has a track record for producing NFL receivers. The Buckeyes’ WR development program is one of the best in the nation.

Victor drastically improved each year he was in Columbus. The 6-foot-4 receiver had just four catches for 64 yards and one touchdown in three games during 2016 season. In his final season with the Buckeyes, Victor had 35 catches for 573 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Mack wasn’t nearly as productive as Victor was during his four years at Ohio State. But the 6-foot-2 WR still put up impressive numbers during his Ohio State career, totaling 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns in 32 career games.

[Joey Kaufman]